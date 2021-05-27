newsbreak-logo
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Disneyland Trip with Travis Barker and Daughter Penelope

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKourtney Kardashian enjoyed some mother-daughter bonding time at the happiest place on Earth!. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 42, shared a gallery of new snapshots from her recent family Disneyland trip with her boyfriend Travis Barker and his kids. In several photos, Kourtney and her daughter Penelope Scotland enjoy the amusement park together, including in one photo where the mom of three gives her 8½-year-old a piggyback ride.

