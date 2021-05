Right now, there is a critical bill awaiting action in the New York State Legislature that will significantly reduce energy use and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for decades to come, and save New Yorkers billions of dollars on their utility bills. The Advanced Building Codes, Appliances and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2021, is foundational to achieve the goals of the state’s groundbreaking climate law, the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA); it would enable improved building codes and require more efficient appliances. But, as important as this bill is, it has yet to be introduced in the New York State Legislature, and time is running out—the session ends June 10!