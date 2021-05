Alex Bowman has his fourth career NASCAR Cup Series win and his second win of the 2021 season as the No. 48 driver took victory on Sunday. In a tightly contested battle that saw the 28-year-old and Kyle Larson duel for the finish, the former was victorious. The pair and teammates gave NASCAR fans plenty to get excited about as Larson was looking strong for the majority of the race, but was just eclipsed by Bowman.