It is with great excitement that I announce our new Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach – Mr. Aaron Stewart. Mr. Stewart grew up in a small town in West Virginia. He was a multi-sport athlete, lettering in golf, basketball, and track. In 2009, Mr. Stewart enlisted in the United States Army and deployed twice to Afghanistan. After the military, he graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with a BA in History and received teacher certification from Lincoln Memorial University. Mr. Stewart said, “I know what this school and its athletic teams mean to this community. I look forward to being a part of it and continuing the winning tradition here at Silver Bluff.”