Alike: My dad and I share the same name. Everybody says I look like my dad. I love my dad because he’s my dad. Loves both: I love my dad like he’s my whole family. And I love my stepdad. Both dads have done so much for me. I’m grateful and glad to have them in my life. What would I ever do without them? If they were dying, I would donate all of my blood to them. I would always stick up for them.