SEGA released a new trailer this week for Total War: Warhammer III as players can get a glimpse into the World Of Khorne for the first time. The trailer shows off the largest kingdom in the Realm of Chaos. Which is that of Khorne, the god of battle, the Blood God, the Skulltaker. Along with this reveal comes new info on the game and its thrilling conclusion, as we slowly wait for the company to give us a proper release date. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer and the info below!