Carl W. Wagner

Second place: “The Witches’ Covenant” by Ashley Elchert. Honorable mention: “Into the Unknown” by Mira Shyamalan. It was the perfect fall day. Leaves falling off the soon to be hibernating tree, squirrels collecting their last few acorns before the wicked winter storms come. A crowd of kids were gathering in a school courtyard waiting casually for a strong ringing tone, also known as the bell. Every single kid was either talking to friends or kicking around a ball. That is all except for one little girl named Laney. She was a 6th grader in the school. She had ok grades, she was ok at her sport, she was ok at the school spelling bee, and practically ok at everything. Just ok. She usually sits on the bench by herself waiting, well more like hoping to hear the bell ring. She is often forgotten about, ignored, and unnoticed. This had never really bothered her because that's all she had known her whole life. When she was a baby she was often abandoned and left to fend for herself because her parents were very busy with their jobs. When she was in preschool she sat in a corner and listened to the teacher just like her parents told her to. She never did talk to the other children. That went on all the way through Elementary school. Now it’s her first day of middle school and she intends on doing the same all the way until she's out of the education system. Suddenly she hears the bell she's been anticipating to hear for what seemed like forever. All the students proceeded to enter the school and go to the classrooms marked on their schedule. Laney looked at her paper and headed toward classroom number 164. She walked and walked until she saw it. The classroom at the end of the hall was her first class, room 164. She walked in with her head down. She eyed down the seat in the back row. She walked faster and just as she was about to take her seat, a boy with a bright neon shirt snatched it. Laney looked at him and grunted. He barely noticed her and started getting his name tag out. She took a seat one row up. A few minutes passed and it was finally time for the teacher to start taking attendance. He called out names, some familiar from her old school, and some not. He called out her name and in the loudest voice she could she said here. The teacher still struggled to hear her because she was so quiet. Laney noticed while the teacher was talking to another student who was lucky enough to have gotten a seat all the way in the back row. She had a hoodie on, almost completely covering her face, and she was not listening to the teacher at all just like Laney wasn't. The whole class went by and by that time it was next period. Everyone got up but Laney did what she always does, and waits till the big rush gets out and then walks out of the room. Weird enough, the girl in the back row did the same. She didn’t move a bit. When the big rush was out Laney gathered her things and stood up, the other girl did the same. She walked out the door right behind this mysterious girl. She looked at her paper and saw that her next class was social studies. She headed over there quickly to get a good back row seat. Crowds and crowds of kids were swarming around in the hallways, all the faces she had seen in class where lost with the flow of kids running to their next class. She arrived and sprinted to the back. As she was getting settled she noticed that the mysterious girl was right next to her in the last, not taken back seat. They both glanced at each other at the same time. They looked away in different directions. The suddenly a loud booming voice said, “Ok class, we are going to get to know our neighbors, partner up with the person beside you and discuss some of your favorite things.” Laney looked over again and quietly said, “hi im Laney, and you are? The girl looked over and said in an even quieter voice, “Im Mary Anne.” Laney decided to start a conversation by saying her favorite show, The Amunopies. Mary Anne’s face changed to surprise. She said quietly, “thats mine too.” Laney smiled, for some reason Mary Anne seemed easy to talk to and really similar to her. They talked about their favorite things to do and before they knew it class was over. While walking out Laney realized that she just might have made her first friend. She couldn’t believe it, and she couldn’t wait to see her again!