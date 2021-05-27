3 goalies the Pittsburgh Penguins can add this offseason

It's painfully obvious the Pittsburgh Penguins need to upgrade their goaltending this offseason. For the third consecutive season, the Pittsburgh Penguins failed to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The previous two times, they were outplayed and it was fairly obvious changes had to be made. But this time is different. Hockey is a team sport, but it's really hard to look at what happened against the New York Islanders and not put most of the blame on goaltender Tristan Jarry.