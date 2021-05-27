The Special Way Kate Middleton Kept Kids George, Charlotte and Louis Close During Her Scotland Tour
Kate Middleton kept her three children close to her heart while away from home. On the final day of Kate and Prince William's tour of Scotland on Thursday, the royal mom sported a new necklace during their visit to Starbank Park in Edinburgh to do some gardening. The gold Alphabet Necklace by Daniella Draper featured the first initial of each of her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.people.com