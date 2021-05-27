newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Special Way Kate Middleton Kept Kids George, Charlotte and Louis Close During Her Scotland Tour

By Stephanie Petit
Posted by 
People
People
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton kept her three children close to her heart while away from home. On the final day of Kate and Prince William's tour of Scotland on Thursday, the royal mom sported a new necklace during their visit to Starbank Park in Edinburgh to do some gardening. The gold Alphabet Necklace by Daniella Draper featured the first initial of each of her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

people.com
People

People

99K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duchess Of Cambridge#British Royal Family#Princess Charlotte#Louis Close#People Royals#People S Royals#Edinburgh#Home#Trousers#Kids#Green#Jewelry#Polka Dot#Gardening#Starbank Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
Scotland
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Middleton's childhood home cost 6x UK average house price

Growing up, Kate Middleton lived in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, along with her mother Carole Middleton, father Michael Middleton, sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton. Kate's family moved to the large, detached house when she was aged 13, and it is reported to have...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s What Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Abandoned @KensingtonRoyal Instagram Account Looks Like Now

Kate Middleton and Prince William may have a new Instagram handle, but we still have questions about the old one. Earlier this month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they have officially launched a joint YouTube channel. The couple shared the news in a video collage on IG. “Better late than never—we're now on @YouTube Link in bio,” the duo captioned the post.
Celebritiesromper.com

These 20 Facts About Prince George Are Actually Fascinating

He’s only seven years old but it feels like we’ve known him forever. And yet, it feels like we don’t know him at all. Prince George, the elusive future king, third in line to the throne. Oldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. We know he was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. We know he is big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is what we know for sure. But there is more to be discovered about Prince George, the future head of the British monarchy. Defender of the Faith, protector of the realm.
GardeningHello Magazine

Houseplants that get the royal seal of approval

With 6.5million hashtags, it is safe to say that houseplants are a pretty big deal right now, and even the royals are fans! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have showcased beautiful greenery inside of their homes during virtual appearances, and SaveOnEnergy have noticed that palm and fig plants are among the favourites!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Quick Question: Are You Familiar With All of Queen Elizabeth's Great-Grandchildren? Didn't Think So

The royal family is completely and totally massive, and at the very center of it? The Queen. Well, and her various tiaras, naturally. Her Majesty has four kids, all of whom got married and had babies, giving her a total of eight grandchildren. And now those grandchildren are busy having their own kids, putting the Queen's total number of great-grandchildren at 10—soon to be 11 once Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcome their baby daughter this summer. Get to know the entire royal crew below, and note: Only William's children have royal titles due to a dusty old rule, which is why they're the three kids on this list with Prince/Princess in front of their names!
Celebritiestownandcountrymag.com

The Royal Family Sends Thank You Notes to Fans Who Sent Condolences on the Death of Prince Philip

In April, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, passed away at the age of 99. Since then, many members of the royal family have shared sweet remembrances of the departed royal, from family photos of Philip that were made public for the first time to Princess Eugenie's moving Instagram post to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute to the late prince on their Archewell website. Recently the family has also begun sending out notes of gratitude to fans who sent words of condolence on the passing of Prince Philip, including a particularly sweet one from the Cambridges.
Celebritiesromper.com

Look At All These Ridiculously Cute Pics Of Princess Charlotte Growing Up

Being fourth in line to the royal throne isn’t easy, but Princess Charlotte makes it look fun. The goofy middle child to Prince William and Kate Middleton always seems to be having a splendid time in all of the photos taken of her over the years. Looking at every photo of Princess Charlotte shows that she is full of personality.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

A trip down memory lane! Prince William and Kate Middleton announce week-long tour of Scotland and plan to meet with students at St Andrews University as they return to the place where their romance began

Prince William and Kate Middleton will take a trip down memory lane next as they head to Scotland next week for a seven-day tour of the country. The Duke of Cambridge, 38, has announced his plans to travel to Scotland on Friday as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with magazine cover featuring her now sister-in-law Kate Middleton

An old picture of Meghan Markle taken in 2014, two years before she and Prince Harry met, has resurfaced – and it features Kate Middleton. The snap shows the now Duchess holding a copy of Irish U Magazine whilst standing next to editor Denise Cash. At the time, the cover of the publication featured the Duchess of Cambridge, erroneously announcing that she was pregnant with twins.