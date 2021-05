Siena women’s basketball coach Jim Jabir announced Thursday his first two signings since being hired in April: Imani Harris of the Bronx and Anja Knoflach of Graz, Austria. Harris, a 5-foot-6 point guard who plays at Monsignor Scanlon High School, averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game as a junior in 2019-20 before the season was cut short by COVID-19. She has appeared in just two games so far this season, averaging 21 points and 11 assists per game.