newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Vyvianna Quinonez: Woman Attacks Southwest Flight Attendants, Cops Say

By Tom Cleary
Heavy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVyvianna Quinonez is a California woman who is accused of assaulting a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, knocking out two of her teeth, on a plane headed from Sacramento to San Diego. The 28-year-old Quinonez was charged with felony battery and released on bail after being arrested when the flight landed, court record show.

heavy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Southwest Airlines#Dallas#Airport Police#Cops Police#Police Officials#Woman Attacks Southwest#Fox 40#Cbs News#Twitter#Sierra College#Kusi#New York Post#San Diego Harbor Police#California Quinonez#Flight Attendant Requests#Flight Crews#Videos Show Quinonez#Plane#Airport Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
News Break
FAA
Related
Public Safetynewsatw.com

Footage shows US flight attendant being attacked by passenger

A dispute over Southwest Airlines’ mask policy led to a passenger punching a flight attendant. Incidents like these have been on the rise in the US, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. There have been 2,500 reports of “unruly behaviour” by passengers in 2021, says the agency, compared to 100-150...
Travelwincountry.com

No alcohol on plane for Southwest Airlines passengers till end of July

(Reuters) – Southwest Airlines Co said on Friday it will not resume alcohol services on board until the end of July, ditching its plans to restart next month, following a recent surge in in-flight disruptions by passengers. “Given the recent uptick in industry-wide incidents of passenger disruptions inflight, we have...
San Diego, CAnewschant.com

Video of fight between passenger, Southwest flight attendant

SAN DIEGO — A flight from Sacramento to San Diego had simply landed Sunday when a flight attendant bought into an argument with some passengers over masks. The flight attendant walked away, then returned a couple of minutes later, and that’s when the argument turned violent, in keeping with witnesses.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Southwest canceling return of in-flight drinks after attacks

Routes: SFO to Tahiti, Europe update, unruly fliers, AA-JetBlue, new LAX terminal, more. May 29, 2021Updated: May 29, 2021 4 a.m. In this week’s update, nonstop flights to Tahiti are coming back to San Francisco International; airlines increase service to Spain and Iceland as entry restrictions ease; Switzerland could be next to open up to international travelers; reports of unruly passengers continue to soar despite FAA’s “zero tolerance” policy; U.S. downgrades Mexico’s aviation safety rating; JetBlue and American begin full reciprocity for earning loyalty credits on each other’s flights; AA makes it easier for Alaska Airlines’ top elite flyers to upgrade; in-flight service enhancements introduced by Southwest, American, Delta; California route news from United, Allegiant, Alaska; Hawaiian Airlines abandons two interisland routes; SFO expands COVID testing options in its International Terminal; and Los Angeles International finally cuts the ribbon on a 15-gate facility attached to the Tom Bradley Terminal.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Unruly Delta passenger facing $52,500 fine

A Delta Air Lines passenger is facing a $52,500 fine after allegedly trying to open the cockpit door during a flight, physically assaulting a flight attendant and refusing to comply with crew members’ instructions. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) unveiled the fine on Monday, which, according to ABC News, is...
San Diego, CAPosted by
PublishedReporter

Woman Banned from Southwest Airlines After Knocking Flight Attendant’s Teeth Out Over Mask Debate on Plane from Sacramento to San Diego

A video of a woman flying on Southwest Airlines recently went viral after she was filmed punching a flight attendant in the mouth and knocking her teeth out after a debate over mandatory mask-wearing became physical; the attacker has now been permanently banned from the airline, reports say. Vyvianna Quinonez,...