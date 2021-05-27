newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

David Geffen gets on neighbors’ good side with lobby renovation spending spree

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Geffen has gotten back in his neighbor’s good graces, thanks to some big bucks. The media mogul — who was sued by other residents of his posh Fifth Avenue co-op after moving in in 2012 — is now popular around the building after agreeing to pay the lion’s share of the cost to renovate the lobby, Page Six has learned.

pagesix.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Diller
Person
Scott Rudin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Penthouse#Renovations#Fifth Avenue#Bucks#Russian#Lincoln Center#Avery Fisher Hall#Nirvana#Broadway#West Side Story#Dreamworks#Park Cinq#Fellow Residents#Eleven Bathrooms#Media Mogul#Songwriter Denise Rich#Critics#Central Park#Neighbors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Real Estatehomesandgardens.com

Joan Rivers' opulent Manhattan penthouse is currently on the market – look inside this 'haunted' property

The extravagant New York home of the late Joan Rivers has just entered the market – with an asking price of $38 million. Joan Rivers lived in the penthouse throughout the peak of her career as a comedian, author, actress, and television host. She was celebrated for her bold comedic persona, alongside her starring roles on The Joan Rivers Show and, most recently, the Fashion Police before her death in 2014. The apartment was sold later that year for $28 million.
New York City, NYavenuemagazine.com

The Nastiest Neighbor Renovation Feuds in New York

In a city where brawny mansions stand shoulder to shoulder, new money, old money, and no money often clash at the property line. A buyer may plunk down millions for a beloved home and, minutes after the closing, begin ripping out every trace of its previous occupants — jackhammering word of his arrival to the neighbors like Ozymandias declaring, “Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”
Chicago, ILclassicchicagomagazine.com

Chicago’s Richest Man

Here is the richest man in Chicago’s history, back when he was young and handsome. We have given the subject of this week’s feature a great deal of thought over a long period of time, not so much because the man was so rich—with today’s equivalent of as much as $125 billion. Our question was of a deeper nature, a genetic nature. How, we wanted to learn, could such a reportedly tightfisted curmudgeon be a brother of one the most loveable American men of the 20th century.
Real EstatePosted by
The New York Times

As the Hamptons Booms, a New World of Luxury Problems

Caviar at a party in Bridgehampton, N.Y., June 29, 2019. (Rebecca Smeyne/The New York Times) It was 4 p.m. last Friday and a 30-something New Yorker who’d just flown into the East Hampton airport was seated on a bench outside the terminal, typing into his laptop, a pair of orange Hermes bags to his side.
Musicthisisdig.com

Private Dancer: Tina Turner’s Groundbreaking Return To The Public Eye

1976 was a watershed year for singer Tina Turner. After years of psychological and physical torment at the hands of her controlling, drug-crazed husband, Ike Turner, she fled her toxic marriage behind for good when she left him asleep in their Dallas hotel room after an altercation. Escaping into the night with just 36 cents and two black eyes to her name, Turner found temporary refuge hiding at a friend’s house before another friend paid for her to fly to Los Angeles to begin a new life. It was the start of a new journey that would find the singer entirely reinventing herself with 1984’s Private Dancer album. Before that, however, Turner had to prove she could make it on her own.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dirt

Songstress Sarah Brightman’s Santa Monica Cape Cod Tries for an Encore

Back in 2014, Sarah Brightman put her extensively revamped Santa Monica home up for sale, asking $3.2 million. At the time, the international superstar soprano was preparing for travel to the International Space Station, where she aimed to be first professional musician to sing in space, though she ultimately cancelled her trip, citing “personal family reasons.”
RetailMySanAntonio

Macy's needs another miracle on 34th Street

Jeff Gennette, the chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's Inc., knows people are talking about his big bet on New York City. And that they might even think he's out of his mind. This month, Gennette said he's still committed to building a multi-billion-dollar skyscraper atop the company's Herald...
Theater & Dancearoundthetownchicago.com

Broadway is coming Back- “My Musical Theater Heroes” by Julia W. Rath

Editor note: Below, you will find an essay written by one of my writers, Julia W. Rath- enjoy the read!. Every generation has its heroes. In our era, the heroes of musical theater are the brave women who have become influential producers on Broadway. In so doing, they have taken considerable financial and personal risks in order to shepherd burgeoning musical productions and bring them to admiring audiences. Women today can be found as lead producers in such sensations as “Hadestown” (Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen), “Oklahoma” (Eva Price), and “The Ferryman” (Sonia Friedman) and as major producers in hits like “Come from Away” (Sue Frost) and “Dear Evan Hanson” (Stacy Mindich). Previously an all-male domain, being a Broadway producer has always had its challenges: the biggest of which is the merging of commerce and art, namely, assembling that all-important creative team which embraces the vision for a multimillion dollar show and then raising the necessary funds from investors to make the dream happen.
Musicsecretldn.com

An Open-Air Candlelit Tribute To Frank Sinatra And Aretha Franklin Is Coming To London

Sway along to a tribute to the iconic work of Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin at this open-air Candlelight Concert. As life begins to pick up pace across the UK, weaving through the roadmap stages back to normality, it might just be the perfect time for mixing relaxation with a night out. An open-air candlelight concert on a London rooftop with the June summer breeze and smooth jazz music for company has all the ingredients to mark the perfect way to let off steam post-lockdown.
Celebritieswomanaroundtown.com

A Centennial Celebration of Miss Peggy Lee

Presented by The Mabel Mercer Foundation. Available to Stream. Peggy Lee, born Norma Deloris Egstrom, rose out of an abusive childhood the seventh of eight children in Jamestown, North Dakota. Her adored father was an alcoholic, her mom died when the girl was four. Mr. Egstrom remarried a woman who then cruelly abused Norma. In quick succession, the house burned down, they moved in with her stepmother’s parents, her father was fired. Regular beatings continued. Norma took any job she could to get out of the house. She also sang in the church chorus, high school glee club, and with a local dance band.
Entertainmenttheatermania

5 Musicals to Watch on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is when we honor and mourn the American military personnel who have died in the line of duty. Here are five musicals that recognize their sacrifice — all available to watch from the comfort of your own home. I know, I know ... you don't need a special...
MoviesPlaybill

A Part of That: Nasia Thomas and Sherie Rene Scott on the 20 Year Legacy of

Halfway into Out of the Box Theatrics’ production of The Last 5 Years, Nasia Thomas accomplishes what can only be described as a moment of classic movie magic in her performance as Cathy Hiatt. While singing from the musical’s only duet, a single tear falls down her cheek as she stares into the eyes of her co-star Nicholas Edwards, delivering an instance of simplicity in an innovative virtual production that took the theatre world by storm upon its premiere in March 2021.
Montvale, NJbravotv.com

Is Dolores Catania Renovating Her House to "Stick It" to David Principe?

From living in a Manhattan "bachelorette pad" to temporarily moving into a Montvale, New Jersey, townhouse, Dolores Catania has made major real estate moves in the past year. However, when it comes to the house she helped build for her boyfriend, David Principe, Dolores explained on Part 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion: "I'm still not moved in and I'm renovating my house."
Real EstatePosted by
Architectural Digest

Jennifer Lopez’s Many Homes: Inside the Superstar’s Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

In addition to Jennifer Lopez’s many accomplishments and accolades as a singer, dancer, actress, and businesswoman, she’s also undeniably a pro at the real estate game. Her portfolio currently encompasses properties located in hot spots like Bel Air, the Hamptons, and Miami. Over the years, she’s bought and sold multimillion-dollar properties, and along with her ex Alex Rodriguez, has invested countless hours into Project Destined, a program that teaches teens about financial literacy through real estate.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Leo DiCaprio’s West Village wellness retreat can be yours for $8.5M

Leonardo DiCaprio’s former West Village bachelor pad is up for grabs for $8.5 million. The 3,673-square-foot, fourth-floor unit is in the Delos building, at 66 E. 11th St., which was marketed as the city’s first wellness building. All units come with vitamin C-infused showers, purified air and filtered water, in-duct...
Real EstatePosted by
Robb Report

A Former Google CEO Just Bought Barron Hilton’s LA Estate at a $13.5 Million Discount

Just five months after it first popped up for sale with a blistering $75 million ask, L.A.’s so-called Jay Paley Residence—a historic 1930s manor designed by pioneering Black architect Paul R. Williams for the founder of CBS—has sold for a discounted but $61.5 million, a still eye-popping amount that ranks as 2021’s second-biggest California home sale thus far, behind only the $87 million paid by tech tycoon Jan Koum for his next-door neighbor’s Malibu home in February.