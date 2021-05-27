Cleveland Cavaliers reach tournament hosting deal with Esports Entertainment

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Cavaliers have a new host for their esports tournaments. On Wednesday, the Cavs announced a multiyear partnership with Esports Entertainment Group, Inc., which will become the franchise’s official esports tournament platform provider. As a part of the deal, Esports Entertainment Group will annually operate three co-branded esports tournaments for the Cavs utilizing its Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform.

