Cleveland Cavaliers reach tournament hosting deal with Esports Entertainment
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new host for their esports tournaments. On Wednesday, the Cavs announced a multiyear partnership with Esports Entertainment Group, Inc., which will become the franchise’s official esports tournament platform provider. As a part of the deal, Esports Entertainment Group will annually operate three co-branded esports tournaments for the Cavs utilizing its Esports Gaming League (“EGL”) platform.www.cdcgamingreports.com