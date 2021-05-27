newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Bronx park renamed for slain New York City EMT Yadira Arroyo

By Reuven Fenton, Craig McCarthy
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials on Thursday dedicated a Bronx park to fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo, who was run over by a stolen ambulance four years ago. Arroyo’s oldest son, Jose Luis Montes III, said the dedication at 1954 Watson Avenue in Union Port was “a real honor, a privilege.”. The leafy little...

nypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronx Park#Emt#Murder#Emt#Park Department#Fdny#Watson Avenue#City Officials#Union Port#Stolen#Park Benches#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

12 shot, 2 fatally, in 9-hour span across NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Twelve people were shot in seven shooting over the course of nine hours across New York City. Two of the victims died. The shootings happened between 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan. Five of the victims were shot...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Bronx, NYabc7ny.com

NYPD officers hurt after cruiser crashes into a pole in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers were hurt after a police cruiser crashed into a pole in the Bronx. Citizen app video showed the vehicle with extensive front-end damage Sunday night at Bruckner Boulevard and Hunts Point Avenue. It happened at 9 p.m. The two injured officers were...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Four shot, one fatally, overnight in Brooklyn, the Bronx: cops

Four people were shot overnight — including one fatally — as gun violence continued in Brooklyn and the Bronx, cops said. The most recent shooting came at 1:25 a.m. Monday, when a 16-year-old boy was struck in the left arm in the Belmont section of the Bronx, cops said. The...
Brooklyn, NYthecity.nyc

Plans to Speed Up Buses Slowed as the City Gets Set to Reopen

The MTA’s signature plan to revamp bus routes has been stuck in the slow lane for over a year because of the pandemic — delaying long-planned efforts to speed up rides as the city begins reopening. Agency officials say the citywide bus network redesign — which launched on Staten Island...
Bronx, NYNBC New York

NYC Bus Rider Punches 67-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair in Face: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair in the face as he deboarded an MTA bus the two were on in the Bronx last week. The woman was on a BX#28 bus, heading towards Bay Plaza, when the stranger attacked her as he got off at the northeast corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue shortly before noon Friday, authorities said.
Bronx, NYPosted by
Amy Christie

Elderly woman in wheelchair punched on Bronx bus

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair while she was onboard a Bronx bus, on Friday morning. According to official sources, the 67-year-old woman was riding a Bx28 bus at around 11:45 a.m on Friday. She was headed for Bay Plaza. The outrageous attack occurred near Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood.
Bronx, NYBirmingham Star

Shooting in New York leaves 5 people injured

New York [US], May 16 (ANI/Sputnik): At least five people were injured in a shooting in Bronx, New York, NBC reports citing the New York Police Department (NYPD). The shooting occurred at around 9 p. m. local time on Saturday (01:00 GMT on Sunday) near a McDonald's restaurant in Claremont Village.
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Housing Lottery Launches for Washington Manor at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Washington Manor Apartments, an eight-story residential building at 1969 Washington Avenue in East Tremont, The Bronx. The development yields 46,976 square feet and is designed by OCV Architects. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $39,120 to $77,340.