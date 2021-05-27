newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 15 recap: Not Alone

By Ariba Bhuvad
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Million Little Things Season 3 proves to be quite emotional this week as Sophie (Lizzy Greene) faces her trauma with Maggie’s (Allison Miller) help, and Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Katherine (Grace Park) figure out their custody situation with Theo (Tristan Byon). It’s a very emotional episode all around this...

showsnob.com
FanSided

FanSided

95K+
Followers
275K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Roday Rodriguez
Person
George Floyd
Person
David Giuntoli
Person
Lizzy Greene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Million Little Things#Episodes#Grace Park#Mental Health#Documentary#Show Tunes#Beautiful Things#Ct#Black Lives Matter#This Week#Sophie Channel#Struggles#Read Layla#Delilah#November#Rome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Big Sky Review: Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing (Season 1 Episode 16)

Big Sky closes its first season with a big finale on Season 1 Episode 16, “Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing.”. It’s been quite some time since I’ve watched a weekly TV show that ends its season with a big to-be-continued cliffhanger. I have to say, it makes me rather nostalgic. It also ups the thrill factor that has been a mainstay throughout the season, culminating in an action-packed finale episode.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3, Episode 4 recap: Shuffle

The Girlfriend Experience Season 3, Episode 4, “Shuffle,” hinges on Iris’s increasingly uncanny relationships with her clients as she continues to hone the perfect girlfriend experience. The episode opens with Iris lounging in bed with Georges. She notices the wedding ring on his finger, and he tells her about how he and his wife grew apart after being together for so long.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

All American Season 3, Episode 12 Recap: Fight the Power

In the previous episode of All American, Spencer’s future is hanging in the balance, and Olivia may have just blown the doors off of the Baker household. How will things play out for both of them?. This episode begins with Simone and Jordan sitting down with both of their parents...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

Good Witch Premiere Spoilers & Recap 05/16/20: Season 7 Episode 1 “The Party”

Tonight on Hallmark their popular show Good Witch airs with an all-new Sunday, May 16, 2021 episode and we have your Good Witch recap below for you. On tonight’s Good Witch season 7 episode 1 “The Bird,” as per the Hallmark synopsis “Cassie and Sam’s much overdue date doesn’t go as planned, and they end up stranded on an island; Joy dreams about her parents.”
TV SeriesDecider

‘Cruel Summer’ Episode 6 Recap: Who Will Save Your Soul?

Mothers are a thorny subject on Cruel Summer. Jeanette and Kate’s moms became fixated on encouraging their teenage daughters to act as extensions of their own adolescent aspirations, to devastating results — the show’s insistence on developing them into compelling secondary characters also helps it transcend its rigid teen drama categorization and appeal to a wider audience. The mothers’ behavior often seems like a symptom of the way that small, tight-knit towns like Skylin, Texas can ensnare generations of families in an uneasy hierarchy that’s difficult to shake off. Cruel Summer Episode 6 zeroes in on the ripple effects of two Skylin mothers’ choices, although I’m becoming more and more concerned about how in the hell the show is going to wrap up so many lingering threads in just four more episodes (but more on that later).
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD season 8, episode 15 synopsis and promo: The Right Thing

Chicago PD is going to give fans a Samantha Miller-centric episode, per the information that NBC has disseminated about what’s happening on Wednesday. The penultimate hour of season 8 is called “The Right Thing,” and involves Intelligence trying to break down a crime ring. The case has a personal connection to Miller (recurring guest star Nicole Ari Parker), which is revealed in the promo included at the bottom of this article (we won’t mention what for those who don’t want to be spoiled).
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Med season 6, episode 15 recap: Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies

This week’s Chicago Med continued several pre-existing storylines, but didn’t give too much resolution, leaving things dangling for next week’s season finale. Wednesday’s episode “Stories, Secrets, Half-Truths and Lies” saw the truth about Dr. Natalie Manning’s (Torrey DeVitto) theft come out, but only as much as it served her; meanwhile, Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt) found out where his stalker Ramona had gone to, when she returned to the hospital.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Who Killed Sara? Season 2 Premiere Recap: Mental Illness, Secret Siblings and Things That Go Boom — Grade It!

Who Killed Sara?‘s Alex spent nearly two decades behind bars, exalting his sister as a saint in his mind. But that image of Sara came crashing down when Alex found Sara’s hidden journal and read it in the Season 2 premiere of the addictive and soapy Netflix series, which dropped this Wednesday. Titled “The Two Faces of Sara,” the installment kicked off with a flashback of Sara having a psychotic break and attacking her mother and best friend, Marifer, before casually sauntering off to hang out with Alex and Rodolfo as if nothing had happened.
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

TV Recap: “Big Sky” Season Finale – “Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing”

Big Sky has taken us on an incredible ride since it started last night, but the excitement ended tonight… for now. The season finale is titled “Love is a Strange and Dangerous Thing” and even though the show took an unexpected turn midway through the season, this episode gets us back where everything started with an episode centered around Ronald Pergman. Here’s a detailed recap of the season finale.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Recap: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Season 2, Episode 13 “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye” Plays on Love and Loss

The glitter-spliced disco ball splattering patterns on the stained karaoke bar’s floor has slowed to match the musical outro’s halt as Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist announces the final call on season 2 with “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye.” Similar to any following sequence of events wherein a drunken stupor arms are found dangling across a friend’s shoulder in a touch of bittersweetness, we fade into a loved-up Simon belting out the Carpenter’s “Sing” as he plants a kiss on top of Zoey’s bed head curls. A tune that travels through breakfast time with the Clarke’s, airing the space in a soonly dinged elevator after a board meeting, and then as Mo slides the final wineglass of the hour over.
TV Seriesnerdsandbeyond.com

Recap: “Breaking Brad” Is a Family Affair in ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 2, Episode 4

In the previous episode of Mythic Quest, Ian and Poppy decided to utilize the worst possible solution to their inability to agree on plans for the upcoming expansion — working separately with their own teams! Meanwhile, Brad helped David with his tentative return to the dating pool, and Jo assisted C.W. with his publisher woes. Keep reading to find out what happened in this week’s episode, “Breaking Brad.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Regina Is Still Dealing With Her Head Injury on 'A Million Little Things'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of A Million Little Things. Season 3 of ABC's drama A Million Little Things has been a heavy one. Not only has the show tackled the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in America, but the show's cast members are still dealing with their individual problems in addition to all of this.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 6 recap: An Ocean Inside Me

Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 6 recap: Jeanette takes the fall for Vince. Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 6, “An Ocean Inside Me,” finally spotlights Cindy Turner and continues to explore Jeanette’s dark side. This week’s episode is set on approximately August 15, 1993, 1994 and 1995, Cindy and Greg Turner’s anniversary date.
TV SeriesVulture

Master of None Season-Premiere Recap: Forever and a Day

It’s been four long years since the critically lauded Master of None has dropped a new season, and a lot has changed both within and outside the show in that time. Originally a story about Dev (Aziz Ansari), his budding acting career and his romantic foibles, the show’s long-awaited third season — now subtitled “Moments in Love” — picks up years later and instead focuses on Denise (Lena Waithe) and her marriage to Alicia (Naomi Ackie).
TV SeriesElite Daily

Katherine Is Moving On From Eddie In This New A Million Little Things Promo

After a season full of losses — Katherine (Grace Park) is finally putting herself first. Viewers have watched the attorney attempt to salvage her marriage with Eddie (David Giuntoli) this season after his relapse while also juggling trying to parent Theo (Tristan Byon) and opening up her new law practice. The result? A stressed-out and unhappy Katherine. But the A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 16 promo teases a new side of the mom that may surprise viewers.