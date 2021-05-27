A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 15 recap: Not Alone

Mothers are a thorny subject on Cruel Summer. Jeanette and Kate’s moms became fixated on encouraging their teenage daughters to act as extensions of their own adolescent aspirations, to devastating results — the show’s insistence on developing them into compelling secondary characters also helps it transcend its rigid teen drama categorization and appeal to a wider audience. The mothers’ behavior often seems like a symptom of the way that small, tight-knit towns like Skylin, Texas can ensnare generations of families in an uneasy hierarchy that’s difficult to shake off. Cruel Summer Episode 6 zeroes in on the ripple effects of two Skylin mothers’ choices, although I’m becoming more and more concerned about how in the hell the show is going to wrap up so many lingering threads in just four more episodes (but more on that later).