Mildred Faye Key || Obituary

He was born in Pontiac, MI, on September 11, 1970, a son of the late Marvin McBride and Marilyn Sanns Johnson. Russ is survived by three children: Lindsey Berry of Weston, Russ McBride and wife, Courtney, of Marietta, OH, and James Berry of Lennon, MI; two children of the heart: Ashley Sprouse and companion Eric Dennison, of Weston, and Cody Sprouse and wife Samantha, of Jane Lew, WV; eight siblings: Joseph Johnson, Jenny Johnson, Anthony Kier, Jeff Berry, Amber Kier, Aaron Kier, John Berry, and Josh Johnson; and eight grandchildren: Gauge Dennison, Sage Dennison, Mark Sprouse, Lily Sprouse, Lance Sprouse, Brookelynn Blair, Aubrie Blair, Bentley Blair.