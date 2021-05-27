newsbreak-logo
Mildred Faye Key || Obituary

By eExtra News
emtpleasantextra.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home with visitation held 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mildred Faye Key passed away on May 26, 2021, at the age of 88. She...

#Obituary#Sloan#Bill Alma#Janice Jerry Jones#Baptist#District Clerks#Niece#Daughter#Numerous Nieces#Nephew#Visitation#Uncles#Interment#Numerous Aunts
