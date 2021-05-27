Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerville, MA

Massachusetts Life Science Facility Services Firm Appoints Robin Dorogusker as EVP

Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 13 days ago

DENS Facility Services has announced the hiring of Robin Dorogusker to the role of Executive Vice President, reporting directly to the President, Joshua Philbrook. Effective May 24, Dorogusker will be charged with planning, directing, coordinating, and overseeing business operations and client development activities. “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to the DENS family,” says Joshua Philbrook. “With her strong track record of providing strategic thought leadership, facilitating engagement and delivering results, she will help propel DENS to the next level of service for our valued clients.” For over 15 years, DENS has helped build, serve and grow the local life science industry. Their reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services has awarded them premier life science clients in the Greater Boston Area. The DENS corporate motto, “Partners in Discovery”, guides their unique approach to client services and is the foundation for their steady gain in market share. The creation of the EVP role is a direct response to meet the needs of DENS’ expanding business, ensure client services remain exceptional and solidify the partnership between DENS and their valued clients. “Our growth in this competitive industry has increased the importance of a strategic approach to client management,” explains Philbrook. “This will be one of the primary responsibilities for Robin as our EVP and her experience and expertise will be invaluable for the business moving forward.” Dorogusker is an industry leader in project management and client service. She will also be responsible for ensuring the promotion and implementation of efficient and effective systems to meet current and future needs of DENS Facility Services and clients. About DENS Facility Services: Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated boutique facility management and maintenance firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services employs over 150 team members and has proudly grown its business through a reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services for the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston Area.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
807
Followers
2K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Somerville, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Somerville, MA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Science#Evp#Facility Management#Science Inc#Business Services#Executive Vice President#Operations Management#Business Development#Evp#Dens Facility Services#The Greater Boston Area#Client Services#Client Management#Pharmaceutical Facilities#Discovery#Engagement#Corporate Motto#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
Related
Businessgamesbras.com

GLI appoints new Client Services Representative

Stevenson brings a wealth of commercial and Tribal gaming experience to GLI’s clients. His deep background in technology includes cash automation, electronics distribution, display solutions, control devices, and game operation components. “This is an exciting time in the gaming industry. Technology is advancing quickly in numerous areas in land-based and...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Tech Strategist John McKinley Joins Workspot's Advisory Board

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot, the Enterprise Desktop Cloud company, today announced that John McKinley has joined its advisory board. The founder of Great Falls Ventures, a seed- and early-stage investment and advisory firm, McKinley brings extensive technical and management experience that will be instrumental in helping guide Workspot's mission and vision.
Businesscaptiveinsurancetimes.com

PMA Companies promotes Derek Hopper

PMA Companies has named Derek Hopper as executive vice president and chief underwriting officer. Hopper will be responsible for leading the underwriting, product management and development, risk control, and corporate marketing areas. In his new role, he will continue to report to John Santulli, president and CEO of PMA Companies.
Businessmartechseries.com

Blockgraph Appoints Media and Advertising Veteran Scott Collins as EVP of Client Partnerships and Sales Strategy

Blockgraph, the technology company making the future of privacy-focused, data-driven TV advertising possible, announced the appointment of Scott Collins as Executive Vice President, Client Partnerships & Sales Strategy. With extensive experience in guiding media and advertising companies through evolution and innovation, Collins will be responsible for charting the company’s leadership in the future of television sales and advertising. Collins will report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Aleck Schleider.
Billerica, MAhigh-profile.com

Entegris Expands Life Sciences Facilities

Billerica, MA – Entegris, Inc., a supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, announced the expansion of its Life Sciences manufacturing facilities located in Billerica, Mass.; Bloomington, Minn.; and Logan, Utah. Entegris also has started development of its Life Sciences Technology Center located...
Williston, VTvermontbiz.com

Matthy joins iSun, Inc’s Independent Board of Directors

ISun, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISUN) (“ISUN” or the “Company”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50 years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, announced that Andy Matthy, Managing Partner at Cipactil, will replace Daniel Dus on the company’s Independent Board of Directors effective June 2nd. Andy is a long-time industry expert, renewable energy industry executive recruiter and corporate financer who has focused his career on supporting the rapid growth of companies in the sector for almost a decade.
Toledo, OHseniorhousingnews.com

Welltower Names Burkhart as COO

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) has named John F. Burkhart as executive vice president and chief operating officer. He will join the Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust (REIT) on July 19, 2021. Previously, Burkhart was executive vice president and COO for 25 years at multifamily REIT Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS).
BusinessGlobeSt.com

Welltower Appoints COO and EVP

TOLEDO, OH – Welltower Inc. has appointed John F. Burkart as EVP and chief operating officer, effective July 19, 2021. Burkart will serve on Welltower’s executive team and investment committee. He will assume leadership responsibilities across the organization, including platform-wide operations, asset and portfolio management, data analytics, research, and joint-venture partnerships.
Portland, METimes Union

Communications Strategist Dianna Fletcher Joins Readiness Associates' Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), provider of comprehensive emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Dianna Fletcher as the newest member of its Advisory Board. Ms. Fletcher is the Founder and President of Fletcher Media, a Portland, Maine-based, multi-media public relations and digital production agency partnering with technology, private equity, venture capital, and healthcare companies globally. Previously, she served as Corporate Communications Director for Fairchild Semiconductor. Ms. Fletcher is also a former award-winning journalist with WGME-TV and WMTW-TV.
Burlington, MAgreensheet.com

Sotero appoints Radford as CEO, adds Kessler to board

Boston, Mass - June 7, 2021 - Sotero, the leading next-generation data encryption provider announces strengthening of its executive team with the addition of C.J. Radford as the CEO and Alan Kessler as the newest board member. Sotero, a Burlington, MA based cybersecurity technology company that was founded to overcome...
San Mateo, CASFGate

Conga Appoints Eric Salava as Chief Revenue Officer; Promotes Internal Leader Koti Reddy to Chief Technology Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Conga, the global leader in commercial operations transformation, today announced the appointment of Eric Salava as Chief Revenue Officer. In this new role Salava will be responsible for driving revenue growth and customer expansion on a global scale. He brings extensive experience in leading change and sales transformation in data driven digital transformation, collaboration, and SaaS. His appointment is one of several executive new hires announced this year, including the addition of Randy Littleson as Chief Marketing Officer, Grant Peterson as Chief Product Officer, and the most recent internal promotion of Conga’s Koti Reddy to Chief Technology Officer.
Businesssgbonline.com

C4 Energy Appoints EVP & GM Of Beverage

Nutrabolt announced the appointment of its new Executive VP and General Manager of Beverage, Kyle Thomas, to lead sales & strategy for C4 Energy. Thomas joins the company with over 22 years of experience working for Coca-Cola, having helped to scale brands including Honest Tea, Zico, Topo Chico, Hansen’s, and Hubert’s.
Waltham, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Boston Properties Builds On Its Growing Life Sciences Portfolio, Acquires Lab Properties In Waltham, Massachusetts

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - Get Report, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it has acquired 153 & 211 Second Avenue, two lab properties comprising 153,000 square-feet in Waltham, Massachusetts, a highly desirable location for leading and emerging companies in the life sciences and biotechnology sector. The Company acquired the two lab buildings from an affiliate of Montana Avenue Capital Partners, LLC for a gross purchase price of $100 million in cash.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

LifeX Labs, Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse Collaborate On Life Sciences Accelerator

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeX Labs and Pittsburgh Life Sciences Greenhouse (PLSG) have co-sponsored a Life Sciences Accelerator. By bringing together the strengths of each organization, this new venture is yet another way both LifeX and PLSG can actively support life sciences entrepreneurs in the region. The Spring 2021 Life Sciences Accelerator program has just been completed and was an overwhelming success.