Massachusetts Life Science Facility Services Firm Appoints Robin Dorogusker as EVP

DENS Facility Services has announced the hiring of Robin Dorogusker to the role of Executive Vice President, reporting directly to the President, Joshua Philbrook. Effective May 24, Dorogusker will be charged with planning, directing, coordinating, and overseeing business operations and client development activities. “We are thrilled to welcome Robin to the DENS family,” says Joshua Philbrook. “With her strong track record of providing strategic thought leadership, facilitating engagement and delivering results, she will help propel DENS to the next level of service for our valued clients.” For over 15 years, DENS has helped build, serve and grow the local life science industry. Their reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services has awarded them premier life science clients in the Greater Boston Area. The DENS corporate motto, “Partners in Discovery”, guides their unique approach to client services and is the foundation for their steady gain in market share. The creation of the EVP role is a direct response to meet the needs of DENS’ expanding business, ensure client services remain exceptional and solidify the partnership between DENS and their valued clients. “Our growth in this competitive industry has increased the importance of a strategic approach to client management,” explains Philbrook. “This will be one of the primary responsibilities for Robin as our EVP and her experience and expertise will be invaluable for the business moving forward.” Dorogusker is an industry leader in project management and client service. She will also be responsible for ensuring the promotion and implementation of efficient and effective systems to meet current and future needs of DENS Facility Services and clients. About DENS Facility Services: Founded in 2004, DENS Facility Services is a locally owned and operated boutique facility management and maintenance firm specializing in Life Science maintenance and management including biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical facilities. Based in Somerville, Mass., DENS Facility Services employs over 150 team members and has proudly grown its business through a reputation of consistent, reliable and quality facility services for the most premier industry clients in the Greater Boston Area.