Retention of some rockfish species temporarily prohibited beginning June 1

By News Staff
KCBY
 3 days ago

NEWPORT, Ore. — Beginning June 1, retention of copper, quillback, and China rockfish when fishing from a boat is prohibited during the recreational sport bottomfishing season, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said. This temporary restriction is needed to remain under Oregon’s recreational harvest quota for nearshore rockfish. Catching these...

