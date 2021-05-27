newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

The SBA's $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Fund needs more money. Help could be on the way.

By Andy Medici
Posted by 
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The $28.6 billion program has quickly seen its available grant funding claimed by eligible small businesses, but more help could be on the way.

www.bizjournals.com
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh Business Times

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pittsburgh Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pittsburgh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Grant Funding#Grant Money#Businesses#Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Small Business
News Break
SBA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Small BusinessRadio Business Report

Charter Invests In Small Business Development

Charter Communications‘ Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund has invested $1 million in the Carolina Small Business Development Fund (CSBDF). The nonprofit certified community development financial institution (CDFI) will provide low-interest loans to small businesses in Charter’s North Carolina service area.
Santa Clarita, CAscvnews.com

Wilk Announces $28.6 Billion Available in Restaurant Assistance

The restaurant industry has been among the hardest-hit sectors during this pandemic. To help protect these jobs, $28.6 billion is available in the Restaurant Revitalization Fund with the Small Business Administration (SBA). This program will provide restaurants with funding equal to the losses incurred due to the closures, up to...
Restaurantsrestaurantdive.com

NRA urges states to offer grants as Restaurant Revitalization Fund runs dry

As the Restaurant Revitalization Fund runs dry, the National Restaurant Association called on governors, mayors and state legislators Wednesday to establish a state-based restaurant grant fund. These recommendations are part of the association's 12-step "State and Local Blueprint for Rebuilding," which also recommends protecting businesses from tax burdens, offering recruitment...
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Missed your chance at a Restaurant Revitalization Fund grant? Don’t be so sure

Restaurants requesting aid from the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund may not be out of luck if the money runs out before their application is considered, a federal official revealed Wednesday. Testifying before a Senate committee, Small Business Administration (SBA) chief Isabel Guzman assured lawmakers that the applications in limbo...
Restaurantskentonbee.com

Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund accepting applications for COVID-19 relief funding

Rep. Brian Higgins has announced that the Restaurant Revitalization Fund – which provides struggling restaurants with federal COVID-19 relief using funding from the American Rescue Plan – is now accepting applications. Run by the Small Business Administration, the fund includes $28.6 billion in federal pandemic relief funding, which is available to eligible restaurants, bars and other qualifying businesses impacted by […]
PoliticsPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Wolf administration commits $12 million in funding to help communities address blight

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration announced the commitment of $12 million in funding to 84 projects around the commonwealth aimed at addressing community blight. Officials announced the funding during a Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) meeting on May 25. “The Blight Remediation Program was created to help municipalities undergo remediation activities,...
Vacaville, CAvacaville.ca.us

Restaurant Revitalization Fund portal to remain open

In addition to a $5 billion set-aside established by Congress for applicants with gross receipts not more than $500,000, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman created two additional funding allocations to ensure the smallest of the small restaurants and other eating establishments such as food trucks and carts get the aid needed: 1) $500 million for applicants with 2019 gross receipts less than $50,000; and 2) $4 billion for applicants with 2019 gross receipts between $500,000 and $1,500,000. In the first days of the RRF program, after weeks of targeted outreach that included 600 local and national informational events, SBA has received:
Klamath County, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

New Local Grant Opportunity and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Nearing End

Available Grant Opportunity Through SCOEDD: Klamath County has received an additional $602,773.34 in funding to support Oregon businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. Klamath County has received an additional $602,773.34 in funding to support Oregon businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19. These funds were allocated to counties to distribute to businesses who have been impacted by the Governor’s most recent decision to move the county from high to extreme risk.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Cleveland.com

SBA’s remaining PPP loan funding continues to dwindle

The Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program loan funding continues to dwindle as time runs out for new applications. The agency has just $2.5 billion left to make new loans, according to a note sent to PPP lenders May 21. Right now only so-called “community financial institutions” such as Community Development Financial Institutions and micro-lenders are allowed to make loans under a congressionally-mandated set aside.
Restaurantsvillages-news.com

Restaurant workers need to be paid more

Restaurants will continue to see shortages and it’s not because people are staying home and collecting unemployment. That is a proven fallacy. It’s the low wages and dismal working conditions are the real culprits. Restaurants can easily afford better wages and benefits. Patrons shouldn’t need to tip, workers should be...
Joliet, ILwillcountygazette.com

CITY OF JOLIET: Deadline For Applications Of Restaurant Revitalization Fund Is On May 24

City of Joliet issued the following announcement on May. 22. The Small Business Administration has announced that the deadline for applications to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is Monday, May 24!. Attention bars, restaurants, and food service business owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) is accepting...
RestaurantsPosted by
Valley Morning Star

SBA sets final deadline for restaurant pandemic funds

The U.S. Small Business Administration will stop accepting applications for direct aid to restaurants from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund on Monday, a signal the aid programming may be running out of its $28.6 billion in funding. Agency officials said a final deadline for eating establishments eligible for the pandemic economic...
AdvocacyGrand Forks Herald

Last call for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund set for Monday, May 24

The application deadline for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund is drawing near, and the application portal will close at 7 p.m. Central on Monday, May 24. The fund provides restaurants, bars, food trucks and stands and other related businesses with grants of up to $5 million for...
Restaurantsoaklandside.org

Oakland biz owners can still apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund

Hong Do, co-owner of the Cambodian restaurant Phnom Penh in East Oakland’s Laurel District, told The Oaklandside in January that the restaurant was staying afloat by providing meals to Cambodian refugees via the nonprofit World Central Kitchen. Early in the partnership, the restaurant was averaging $8,000 in food sales to WCW every week. But with the organization now rolling back its restaurant orders to focus its relief efforts in other countries, that number has declined to about $2,000 a week, according to Do.
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Webinar Rewind | Restaurant Revitalization Fund

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Restaurants and bars were among the hardest hit business sectors during the pandemic. to help them recover, the U.S. Small Business Administration introduced the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide emergency assistance for eligible, qualifying businesses that suffered revenue losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple Growth Partners,...
Small Businesskiwaradio.com

SBA offers forgivable loans under Restaurant Revitalization Fund

IARN — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering forgivable loans to restaurants, bars and other foodservice businesses to help them recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund has $28.6 billion available for small businesses hit hard by the pandemic. Leon Milobar is district director...
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Grants from $28B Restaurant Revitalization Fund in high demand

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Billions of dollars from the federal government to aid restaurants, bars, and other food- and drink-service businesses are going fast. Congress allocated $28.6 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, as part of the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.