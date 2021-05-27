newsbreak-logo
The SBA's $28.6B Restaurant Revitalization Fund needs more money. Help could be on the way.

By Andy Medici
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 3 days ago
The $28.6 billion program has quickly seen its available grant funding claimed by eligible small businesses, but more help could be on the way.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

