How I’m Learning to Adventure With My Kids
For as long as I can remember, I’ve been an anxious person. And I don’t just mean that I worry—that’s a normal (if not somewhat useless) human emotion. I mean that, when I’m deep in the throes of anxiety, I experience both physical manifestations, such as labored breathing, sweating, and shaking, as well as all-consuming irrational thoughts. If you’ve been there, you know what I’m talking about. It’s debilitating, frustrating, and—as I’ve discovered—manageable with the right tools.www.yogajournal.com