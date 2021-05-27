newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How I’m Learning to Adventure With My Kids

By Erin Skarda
Yoga Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor as long as I can remember, I’ve been an anxious person. And I don’t just mean that I worry—that’s a normal (if not somewhat useless) human emotion. I mean that, when I’m deep in the throes of anxiety, I experience both physical manifestations, such as labored breathing, sweating, and shaking, as well as all-consuming irrational thoughts. If you’ve been there, you know what I’m talking about. It’s debilitating, frustrating, and—as I’ve discovered—manageable with the right tools.

www.yogajournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#My Day#Gps#Features Kids#Healthy Eating#Physical Therapy#Active Families#Gaia Gps#Yj#Clean Eating#Vegetarian Times#Ski#National Parks Trips#Yoga Journal#Digital#Cairn#Adventurous Kids#Healthy Recipes#Anxiety#Climbing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Meditation
Related
Entertainmenttownline.org

I’M JUST CURIOUS: Another adventure: chapter 2

Last week I started telling you about my urinary adventure. As I told you it can affect men and women. All I know about the men is they are generally whinier than women (we know that, right, girls?). When you read these adventures, please know that I am only talking about my experience and you would have to research for your own situation with your doctor.
Lifestylecupcakesandcashmere.com

How I'm Applying My Friend's Simple, Effective Motto to My Own Life

There's a phrase Sloan's kindergarten teacher uses often and, despite it being intended for six-year-olds, I've found myself applying it to my own life: She instructs her class of students over Zoom to imagine a bucket. Every morning, you start out with an empty bucket, but each time you give someone a compliment, take care of something you've been meaning to do, or practice self-love, you contribute to your bucket. The goal is to fill your bucket every day.
KidsTree Hugger

How I Teach My Kids to Eat Everything

Several weeks ago I posted a picture on Instagram of homemade calzones filled with rapini, kalamata olives, and mozzarella. A follower sent me a message: "Do your kids actually eat this stuff? If so, you're lucky." The answer is yes, they do eat it, albeit a bit reluctantly because they'd prefer pepperoni over rapini, as most kids would. But I wouldn't say it is luck so much as years of hard work spent training their little palates.
Kidsazbigmedia.com

How to help kids learn about money

Financial literacy is key to understanding how to save, earn, borrow, invest, and protect your money wisely. It is also essential to developing short and long-term money habits and skills that lead to greater financial well-being. National studies have found that only 1 in 5 teenagers in the U.S. had basic-level skills regarding the principles of saving money. In fact, students in other developed countries faired far better than Americans –including Russia, China and Poland.
Family RelationshipsRefinery29

Señoras, Stop Asking When I’m Having Kids — I’m Not

There's the saying, "Always a bridesmaid, never a bride." Well, for me, playing with my Cabbage Patch Kid as a child, I was always the babysitter and never the mom. But I didn't designate myself as the babysitter in preparation for the teenage job market. That inclination was at the root of one decision I made when I was 13 years old: I don't want nor am I ever having kids.
FitnessThrive Global

How I discovered my Mother Goddess Body

When I had my first daughter, my body changed. I was never an Elle MacPherson girl, but after years of hiking and mountaineering, I was feeling confident about my body. The arrival of my daughter made me grateful for its wisdom and its capacities. However, people were thinking otherwise. Well-wishers...
Family RelationshipsSlate

How Do I Know if I’m Really Done Having Kids?

My husband and I are at a crossroads when it comes to having a second child. We have a delightful, funny, sweet 2-year-old, and my husband is pretty happy with the way things are and doesn’t particularly want to go back to Baby Land. And I don’t know that I want to go back there either! I had a rough time postpartum, physically and emotionally. However, my midwife tells me that the physical part is unlikely to repeat itself, and I feel more prepared for the emotional part. But we’re also worried about the cost of two children in daycare. And we have a good rhythm right now of taking turns looking after our son so that we both get down time—and who knows if we would have that luxury with two? I feel so close to being at peace with the decision to stop at one…but I always thought we would have two, and it’s hard to let go of that vision. Besides all of my complications after the birth of my son, I loved the tiny baby days and wish I could enjoy that again without the pain. All of the adults I know who were only children themselves have two or more kids—which makes me think they know something I don’t know about the experience of being an only! I worry about my son being lonely or not having anyone who understands his childhood.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

6 Unexpected Life Lessons I Learned from My Failed Marriage

Divorce never feels like a win, but learning lessons that pave the way for a better future certainly does. They say nobody walks down the aisle on their wedding day, suspecting they’ll wind up divorced one day, but that’s not entirely true. That’s a genuine thought I had after recovering from a panic attack on the morning of my wedding. I even briefly considered not walking down the aisle at all before ultimately deciding I couldn’t face disappointing everyone who’d flown in from out of town to be there.
KidsThe Daily

Children with autism spectrum disorder or ADHD can wear face coverings safely

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can safely wear face coverings, according to a report conducted by researchers at the UW School of Medicine. Benjamin Aaronson, director of the UW Autism Center’s Apex Summer Camp and lead author of the paper, explained why the study was...
Family Relationshipsthecut.com

‘I’m Sick of My Siblings Leaning on My Parents Financially’

My two older siblings still live at home with my aging parents, and I worry that they are taking advantage of my parents’ generosity. My siblings both pay rent, but I feel like my parents should be enjoying a peaceful retirement instead of dealing with the financial burden of having two adult children live with them.
Family RelationshipsMotley Fool

3 Money Lessons I've Learned From My Newborn Son

Anyone can benefit from these three tips. My husband and I welcomed our first child into the world three months ago, and boy, has it been a ride. We've learned a lot, like how to distract a crying baby (ceiling fans and weird noises work wonders) and how to change a diaper fast enough to avoid getting sprayed. But we've also learned a few things about our finances I hadn't expected.
Kids10NEWS

I'm fully vaccinated, my kids are not. What should I do about masks?

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been a few days since the CDC announced fully vaccinated people can take off their masks in most places. But what does that mean if you have young children who are not vaccinated?. CDC guidance on this isn't specific on this topic but it says unvaccinated...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Red Tricycle

How I’m Helping to Change Books for the Better

The views expressed in this post are those of a Spoke contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Red Tricycle. By the time I was seven years old, I had experienced racism. Growing up as a person of color in the 80s and in the small town of Ajax, Ontario, I quickly became aware that I was different. Not only did I feel invisible at school, but also when reading books and watching TV. I never saw myself in the characters, which made me feel that much more unimportant.
Mental Healththesleepdoctor.com

How Sleep Journaling Helps You Sleep

As a kid, did you ever keep a journal or a diary? Well, sleep journaling is something a little different. During childhood, we may have used journaling to write about our everyday lives and experiences, including our dreams, goals, and worries. Perhaps it gave you some peace of mind to internalize what you were thinking and helped you make sense of things as you grew older.