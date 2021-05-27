'The Tree of Life' Teaches Us How to Live

It should be no surprise to anyone familiar with “Lord of the Flies” that it has become a cultural icon. Even on its surface, it is intriguing: Following perfectly normal kids as they crudely recreate hierarchy and societal norms is nothing short of exciting. What “Lord of the Flies” excels at, and what has kept it so relevant in both pop culture and in academia, is its commentary on human nature. The children are unburdened by external forces and when left to their own devices they behave in many ways like we would expect of animals. It helps, too, that the characters are themselves aligned in such a way that it becomes difficult to isolate the “good guys” from the “bad guys,” as every faction acts objectionably.