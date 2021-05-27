COUNCILWOMAN PARKER INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO INCREASE DIVERSITY IN CITY HIRING BY ELIMINATING ‘RULE OF TWO’

Change Would Provide Flexibility for Philadelphia to Further Diversify Recruitment, Hiring. PHILADELPHIA, PA, May 27, 2021 – Today Majority Leader Cherelle L. Parker (9th District), along with 10 other members of City Council, introduced legislation that would increase diversity in municipal hiring by changing the City Charter to eliminate the “Rule of Two.” Under current law, when filling single–position vacancies for Civil Service jobs, only the two highest ranking candidates on the eligible list are submitted to the requesting department for an interview. The department then selects one of the two candidates to fill the position.