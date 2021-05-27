Consolidated Returns From Self-Made Exile

Socialism is back. Though it was widely popular in the United States in the first half of the 20th century, the political philosophy endured years in the wilderness thanks to its vilification during the McCarthy era, the “me decade” of the 1970s, the Reagan era and beyond. But the inescapable realities of income inequality have realigned popular thinking: in 2021, concepts that would have been considered fringe ideas a decade ago – universal basic income, healthcare for all, the rights of the homeless – are now part of mainstream dialogue.