KENNESAW, Ga. — Mallory Jordan, a Mount Paran Christian School senior, was just accepted into three military schools. “I was accepted into West Point Military Academy, The Naval Academy, and Coast Guard Academy,” she told 11Alive. “I feel very grateful and blessed. I’ve done a lot of hard work, but I also have so many people to thank for helping me out with the process, my teachers, my mentors, and my family, so I’m very grateful to have them as well.”