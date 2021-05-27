Interview: ‘Ted Lasso’ editors Melissa McCoy and AJ Catoline on making every shot count

When Marcus Mumford got the call to pen his first TV score with Ted Lasso, he didn’t answer — at least, not immediately. The Grammy award winner, known as the lead singer of the chart-topping folk rock band Mumford and Sons, was first approached for the project by a friend. “Jason Sudeikis left me one of his infamously long and rambling voice messages. He’s unbelievable at that,” he jokes. “It was on my U.S. phone, which I turn off when I get home [to the UK]. So, I ignored it for three months, accidentally.”