Fighting Depression Is a Lifelong Battle for This Queer Musician
Directed by Kelly Teacher for Plus. For Dizz, a member of the queer-centered pop band rIVerse, depression first entered his life at age 14. “I had come out as gay to my family,” the musician says. “And the reaction to that was devastating. Most of my family immediately turned their backs and I remember my father said he knew he wasn’t mine. And that really was a turn in my life at that time and the depression and the suicidal thoughts started to creep in.”www.hivplusmag.com