Fighting Depression Is a Lifelong Battle for This Queer Musician

By Neal Broverman
hivplusmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Kelly Teacher for Plus. For Dizz, a member of the queer-centered pop band rIVerse, depression first entered his life at age 14. “I had come out as gay to my family,” the musician says. “And the reaction to that was devastating. Most of my family immediately turned their backs and I remember my father said he knew he wasn’t mine. And that really was a turn in my life at that time and the depression and the suicidal thoughts started to creep in.”

Minoritieshivplusmag.com

Let’s Talk About It: Depression in the LGBTQ+ Community

Directed by Kelly Teacher for Plus. Like many other LGBTQ+ people, musician Dizz felt the first pangs of depression after coming out and experiencing rejection from his family. It's taken decades for the singer and dancer — who's part of the Toronto pop quartet rIVerse — to find methods to combat the clouds that can gather over his head. Bike-riding, creating music, and connecting with friends and family usually does the trick, Dizz says.
