Our state’s largest electric utility, Entergy Arkansas, is currently deciding how it will power its customers over the next 20 years. Will Entergy Arkansas choose affordable, reliable and clean energy like solar and wind? Or will it choose to build dirty, fracked gas power plants that will worsen climate change while saddling ratepayers with risky assets and volatile energy prices? Entergy is at a crossroads. Leo Denault, the CEO of Entergy Corp., the parent company of Entergy Arkansas, needs to choose the path of clean energy because it will grow our economy and mitigate the worst impacts of climate change while improving our air, water and public health.