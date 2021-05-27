Cancel
COUNCILMEMBER GREEN INTRODUCES LEGISLATION PROPOSING A MANDATORY ANNUAL APPROPRIATION OF CITY’S BUDGET TO HOUSING TRUST FUND

phlcouncil.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia, May 27, 2021 – Today, Councilmember Derek Green (At-Large) introduced legislation to amend the City’s Home Rule Charter, allowing for a mandatory annual appropriation of the City’s budget to go to the Housing Trust Fund, which if passed by two-thirds of Council and approved by Philadelphia voters, would create a mandatory appropriation every year from the City’s budget to the Housing Trust Fund.

