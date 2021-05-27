Asian American Cafe Owners Reflect on a Hard Year

Richmond, CA’s East Brother Beer Company is the latest addition to the surge of out-of-state craft breweries that have begun distributing in Texas during the pandemic. EBBC hopes to stand out from other newcomers with a lineup focused on traditional styles. For East Brother co-founder Rob Lightner, the brewery’s focus on classic recipes made their product a natural fit with the Texas market: “with craft lagers on the rise, it feels very fitting to expand our offering to a state where lagers are a time-honored tradition.” Texas is the second state that EBBC has expanded into following their entry into Pennsylvania in 2020, a state that the brewery also targeted because of its strong tradition of craft lagers. East Brother’s Bohemian Pilsner won a silver medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival and a gold medal at the 2019 California Craft Brewers’ Cup. In addition to the core beers, EBBC has a seasonal lager series as well as a “Freighter Series” focused on bigger, bolder-tasting beers like a Russian Imperial Stout. East Brother is partnering with Flood Distributing to roll out their core beers and small-batch releases to bars, restaurants, liquor stores, and grocers in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin.