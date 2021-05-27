Red Sox: Who will go and stay in the bullpen as roster moves loom?
Red Sox bullpen shake-up possible as relievers near returns. The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been good to very good, but not great. There is room for improvement or possible improvement and that time nears. Recent recruit Brandon Workman is positioning himself for a return with some quality work at Worcester. In the wings is Ryan Brasier who is working his way back to health. The big “IF” is when they are ready. Then who goes?bosoxinjection.com