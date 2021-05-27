Detroit Pistons: There are a crazy number of former Pistons in the playoffs
The Detroit Pistons were nowhere near the NBA Playoffs this season, but plenty of their former players are making an impact across the league. The Pistons have made a habit of either trading or passing on players who ended up having success on other teams, as happened with Khris Middleton and Spencer Dinwiddie, but most of these players fall into the category of “veterans chasing rings” or “veterans chasing paychecks.”pistonpowered.com