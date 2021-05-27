Cancel
Stocks

Stocks rise as the economy shows more signs of improvement

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 23 days ago
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum.

President Joe Biden's proposal fo r a $6 trillion budget boosted buying of shares likely to benefit from heavy government spending.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index climbed 2.2% and other regional benchmarks all were higher.

Shares in Chinese online retail giant JD.com Inc.’s logistics arm rose 14% on their first trading day in Hong Kong after JD Logistics raised 24 billion Hong Kong dollars ($3.1 billion) by selling a portion of the unit to outside investors.

It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing ups scrutiny of the industry. grows over the technology sector in Beijing. Its IPO was the second largest for the market this year after short video firm Kuaishou raised $5.3 billion.

Markets were lifted by mostly positive reports Thursday. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000. Workers are heading back into the active labor force as states, all of them controlled by Republicans, cut $300-a-week jobless benefits that were part of the latest economic recovery package.

Although the Commerce Department reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3%, it also released updated data showing the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity.

The positive open “follows optimism around U.S. economic data boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Tokyo added 636 points to 29,185.34 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.6% to 29,305.44. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 0.9% to 3,194.33. The Shanghai Composite index was flat at 3,609.03 and Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,179.20.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,200.88. It was on track for a gain this week of about 1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.

Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. General Electric jumped 7.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing rose 3.9% and JPMorgan Chase added 1.6%. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. Treasury yields and energy prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 34,464.64. The slide in technology stocks left the Nasdaq essentially flat. It slipped less than 0.1% to 13,736.28.

In another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks fared better than the broader market, picking up 1.1% to 2,273.07.

Online medical scrubs seller Figs surged 36.5% in its stock market debut, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion.

As they keep an eye on inflation, investors are looking ahead to Friday's release of the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation to the extent it can, relies on PCE data more than the better known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Analysts have said they believe price increases are mainly due to the rebound from the slump brought on by the pandemic. Should they persist, the worry is that the Fed will tighten policy and raise interest rates to try to cool it.

Bond yields have nudged upward this week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was trading at a yield of 1.62% on Friday, up from 1.57% on Wednesday. But it has remained around that level for the last two weeks.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 33 cents to $67.18 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 64 cents to $66.85 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, rose 28 cents to $69.48 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 109.84 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen late Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.2190 from $1.2196.

___

AP Business writers Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Steven Bonifazi

Colorado economy showing signs of bouncing back as June economic forecast released

(DENVER, Colo.) The Office of State Planning and Budgeting released the June economic forecast Friday to highlight that the state's economy is returning to a normal condition. “The actual economic results so far this year are well above expectations," said Governor Jared Polis. "As long as this year finishes out strong, there is some terrific news on the horizon: Not only will Coloradans get another income tax cut next year, but every Colorado taxpayer will also get a tax refund."
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Federated Hermes Stock Shows Improved Relative Strength After 4 Quarters Double-Digit Profit Growth

The old saying that small is beautiful fits some small-cap financial stocks poised for growth. Among them is Federated Hermes stock. The broad-portfolio company provides investment products and advisory services to institutional investors and individuals, and to financial advisors. Formerly known as Federated Investors, the company has $625 billion under active management and provides stewardship advice for $1.5 trillion in assets. On Thursday, the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Federated Investors (FHI) climbed to a new percentile, rising to 74 from 65.
Stockstnledger.com

Most stocks fall, tech holds up as markets digest Fed moves

NEW YORK (AP) — Most stocks ended lower on Wall Street Thursday as investors continued to interpret new guidance from the Federal Reserve, which is now looking at potentially raising interest rates as soon as 2023. The S&P 500 lost less than 0.1%. Banks were one of the biggest drags...
StocksClick2Houston.com

Global shares mixed as markets digest Fed moves

TOKYO – Global shares mostly rose Friday, as investors digested the latest message from the U.S. Federal Reserve on raising short-term interest rates by late 2023. France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.2% in early trading to 6,677.20, while Germany's DAX lost 0.3% to 15,684.53. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 0.4% to 7,123.80. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with Dow futures falling less than 0.1% to 33,684.0. The S&P 500 future contract was virtually unchanged at 4,211.88.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Day after Fed, FANGs frolic, banks battered

* S&P 500 ends just below flat line, Dow down, Nasdaq gains. * Energy worst performing major S&P sector; tech leads. June 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. DAY AFTER...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks With Rising Composite Ratings: Noah

Noah (NOAH) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating rise to 97 Friday, up from 94 the day before. The revised score means the stock currently tops 97% of all other stocks in terms of key performance metrics and technical strength. Noah is currently forming a consolidation, with a 52.87 entry....
NFLBenzinga

ESG Stock Performance Shows Sustainability Is More Important Than Ever

2020 was a year like no other for ESG funds. Investment strategies that take environmental, social, and corporate governance factors into account recorded a level of inflows that’s incomparable to any other year on record - with just over ⅓ of inflows into global funds being invested using ESG strategies - rising to more than half in the months of June and July.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Upgrades: Welltower Shows Rising Relative Strength

Welltower (WELL) saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Friday, with an upgrade from 68 to 72. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This unique rating identifies technical performance by using...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stocks open lower, pushing the S&P 500 toward a weekly loss

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track for its first losing week in the last four. The benchmark index gave up 0.8% in the early going Friday, with banks and technology companies leading the way lower. Investors are still trying to assess how soon the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates from their ultra-low levels and scale back its bond purchases. The head of the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve, James Bullard, told CNBC early Friday that the first interest rate increase could come as soon as next year.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF looks to gain beyond 0.9180 amid firmer US dollar

USD/CHF posts mild gains in the Asian session. US dollar stays elevated despite disappointing Initial Jobless Claims data. Swiss Franc remains under pressure after SNB dovish outlook. The buying pressure in the US dollar keeps USD/CHF higher in the Asian session on Friday morning. The pair touched the multi-month high...
StocksBusiness Insider

Dow Poised To Extend Recent Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Friday, with stocks likely to see initial weakness after ending the previous session mixed. The Dow appears poised to extend a recent downtrend, which has seen the blue chip index close lower for four straight sessions and seven out of the past nine.
MarketsStreet.Com

Industrials and Infrastructure Stocks to Watch for a Reopening Economy

Real Money's Real Talk: Investing in a Reopening Economy webinar assembled some of Real Money's most experienced columnists to discuss their favorite stocks for a post-pandemic, rebounding economy. With a reopening economy ramping up, sectors from retail to industrials are poised for bull markets. Ed Ponsi, managing director of Barchetta...
Businessworldnewsinfo4u.com

Reflation trades pummelled as Fed shift resets markets

The “reflation trade” that has dominated financial markets since the emergence of coronavirus vaccines last year has been pummelled after the Federal Reserve unexpectedly signalled a shift in its stance on inflation. Commodity prices have tumbled while long-dated US government bond prices raced higher after Fed officials this week reacted...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why NVIDIA Stock Is Rising Today

Shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) climbed on Friday following positive analyst commentary. As of 1:30 p.m. EDT today, the chipmaker's stock price was up more than 2%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya affirmed his buy rating on NVIDIA and increased his price estimate from $800 to $900. His new target represents potential gains to investors of more than 18% from the semiconductor stock's current price near $762.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stocks Showing Improved Relative Strength: Federated Investors

On Thursday, Federated Investors (FHI) received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 65 to 74. When you're researching the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength. This proprietary rating measures technical performance by showing how a stock's price...
MarketsTimes Daily

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower on Fed hints at rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might ease off economic stimulus earlier than previously thought. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
Stocksjusticenewsflash.com

Global stock markets fall after the Fed hints at tightening monetary policy

After the Fed hinted that it might tighten monetary policy earlier than expected, global stock markets and crude oil fell, and the U.S. Central Bank predicted that inflation would rise sharply this year. On Thursday, Japan’s Topix Index fell 0.8%, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.3% in early Asia-Pacific...