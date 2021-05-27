Cancel
Acer unveils a duo of powerful Predator gaming laptops

By Sam Kieldsen Follow @samkieldsen
Stuff.tv
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer has just updated its Predator gaming range with a fresh brace of notebooks: the Predator Helios 500 and Predator Triton 500 SE. The Acer Predator Helios 500 (from €2,499, available from June) is a portable powerhouse that can be kitted out with an overclockable 11th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU and up to 64GB of RAM, plus a pair of SSDs in RAID 0 as well as an HDD. It also comes with a choice of 17.3in displays: 4K 120Hz for high detail, or 360Hz for the fastest 3ms response time. Meanwhile, the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (pictured, from €1,999, available from July) is designed to be a little more versatile: despite coming with similar internal specs, it’s just 19.9mm thick and has up to 12 hours of battery life, plus a sober look that works as well in the office as it does your “Gamer Cave”. It comes with a 16in 240Hz screen and up to 4TB of PCIe storage.

www.stuff.tv
