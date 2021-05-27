LaMarcus Aldridge Wants His No. 12 Jersey Hanging at Moda Center

LaMarcus Aldridge finished his career as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. The most formidable teams he played for during his 15-year NBA tenure came with the San Antonio Spurs. But when NBA fans across the globe think of Aldridge, it's safe to say he wants to be remembered as a Trail Blazer – whether his jersey hangs in the Moda Center rafters or not.

Aldridge on Wednesday made one of his first public appearances since announcing his retirement on April 15, following the discovery of an irregular heartbreak. In an interview with Rachel Nichols on The Jump, Aldridge made clear that he hopes Portland will retire his No. 12 jersey

"First of all, anyone getting their jersey retired is a huge honor but it would be great for me,” Aldridge said. “That’s where it all started for me. That’s where I made my name and I became an All-Star. I actually became that go-to guy there, so it would be awesome for me if it does happen because that place is definitely one of my favorite memories for sure.”

Aldridge, of course, isn't the only prominent voice who'd like to see his jersey hanging at Moda Center with the likes of Clyde Drexler, Bill Walton and Terry Porter.

In the wake of Aldridge's sudden retirement, Damian Lillard called for his former teammate's number to be retired by the Blazers, too.

“It’s time for the Trail Blazers to retire No. 12," Lillard said on . "He had an amazing career in a Trail Blazers uniform."

Aldridge, the second overall pick of the 2006 NBA draft, played the first nine years of his career in Portland. A four-time All-Star during his tenure in Rip City, Aldridge ranks high among the Blazers' all-time leaders in several statistical categories: first in rebounds (5,434), third in points (12,562), fourth in minutes (22,972) and fifth in games played (648).

Aldridge made the controversial decision to leave the Blazers in 2015, signing with the Spurs in free agency. He reportedly considered returning to Portland earlier this season after his contract was bought out by San Antonio, but ultimately signed with Brooklyn.