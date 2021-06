While LAIKA might be a relative newcomer in the world of animation, in the 15 years since their launch they have delivered not only films that have earned a passionate following among fans, but projects that have also debuted to critical acclaim, with the studio partnering with Blu-ray distributor Shout! Factory to deliver all-new home releases for their beloved adventures. Coraline, The Boxtrolls, ParaNorman, and Kubo and the Two Strings will all be coming to Blu-ray later this summer, with each release also including all-new footage that hasn't been released. Coraline and The Boxtrolls hit shelves on August 31st and ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings hit shelves on September 14th.