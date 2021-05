World-renowned guitarist Phil Keaggy will appear at the Ocean City Tabernacle for a free concert Saturday, May 22, at 7 p.m. Tickets are not required. Seating is limited due to social distancing requirements and will be on a first come, first served basis. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with pre-concert worship led by local artist Dakota Mason starting at 6:30 p.m.