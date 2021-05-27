‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ – Serena’s story comes full circle in the newest episode “Home”
The Handmaid’s Tale is, without a single uncertainty, one of the most incredible, exhilarating series. The fans were forced to wait a year for a fourth season as the pandemic affected the entertainment industry, but now that it finally arrived – what a season it is! With seven episodes in, June finally gets a breath of sweet, sweet freedom after escaping the walls of Gilead. She finds herself standing at the edge of the ship’s entrance as the sixth episode, “Vows,” concludes; one more step and she will be untouchable.awardswatch.com