Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Japers’ Rink Radio Episode 189: What Comes Next (w/ J.P.)

By Japers' Rink
chatsports.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Press joins Adam Stringham to breakdown what went wrong against the Bruins and what comes next for the Capitals. As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (JRR, Adam, Stephen, J.P., Greg, Alex , Bryan, Kevin, and Luke) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers’ Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Talk Radio#Twitter Inc#Rink Radio#Review#Breakdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLoilersnation.com

Oilersnation Radio Episode 140 – The Debrief Episode

We decided to do two episodes of ONR per week during the playoffs and we didn’t even get to our first before the Edmonton Oilers were bumped out after a crushing sweep at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Today, we try to make sense of what went wrong. Kicking...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

School of Science Radio, Episode 91

There will be no European football next season for Everton after a 5-0 final-day thrashing at champions Manchester City ensured they finished in tenth place in the Premier League. Richarlison’s winner against Wolves on Wednesday gave the Blues faint hopes of qualification, but they were well and truly extinguished on...
NHLzonecoverage.com

10K RINKS RADIO: Game 5 Reaction: Crank That (Pauly Shore)

Tony and Joe sat down Sunday night after the Minnesota Wild got swept at home to fall behind 3-1 in the series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Topics include:. Follow Joe and Tony on Twitter, and check out all the great work at 10KRinks.com!. Follow 10K Rinks: @10KRinks. Follow Zone...
NFLSteelers Depot

Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 89)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
UFCskornorth.com

Episode 147 – Pride (w/Tony Bono & Collin Martin)

Steve McPherson is joined by former MNUFC midfielder Collin Martin and former Minnesota Strikers midfielder Tony Bono, for a special Pride Month episode of Sound of the Loons. Sound of the Loons is presented by Allina Health Orthopedics.
MinoritiesESPN

What comes next for Black Girl Hockey Club?

Renee Hess is an avid hockey fan from Riverside, California. Whenever she went to an Anaheim Ducks or Los Angeles Kings game, she couldn't help but notice: There were never two Black women sitting together. Hess connected with other Black women on social media, and heard similar anecdotes: Sometimes they...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Chi season 4 episode 4: What’s next for Emmett and Tiff?

Next week on The Chi season 4 episode 4, it’s pretty clear that the writers have a lot of story they’re going to be taking on right away. Take, for starters, what in the world is next for Emmett and Tiff. At the end of this past episode, we saw a situation where Tiff proclaimed to him that she wanted an open marriage. He objected to the idea, claiming that she was the only person he now had eyes for — but the operative word there was “now.” So much of the situation that these two are in is a byproduct of what happened in the past. You can chart some of the path that led to these two characters getting here, and it hasn’t always been a pretty one.
Entertainmentwehiphop.com

Lick My Back (Ep182) | The Tino Cochino Radio Podcast

Serina’s engaged! She shares the details of how her proposal party went down. Tino’s dog Eugene had another seizure. Nicasio gives a pregnancy update and Matt reveals a shocking college story that involves a fraternity brother, a tongue, and his back.
Footballtexags.com

TexAgs Radio: Wednesday (6/2) full show

Wednesday's show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs' columnist Olin Buchanan joined to discuss Texas A&M's depth and talent at the running back position as well as much more. The second hour began with former Texas A&M wide receiver Chris Taylor as he predicted who will be the...
NFLelpaisanoonline.com

The Sportsrunner Episode 12 (Spring 2021)

In the final episode of the Spring 2021 semester of The Sportsrunner, our team brings to you sports coverage, one final time. This week, we give you the latest on the new NBA play-in tournament and more on Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos’s futures with their clubs. This week we also have more no-hitters to talk about in the MLB in MLB news and emerging trade rumors over this superstar wide receiver in the NFL. Also, stay tuned for our final segment of the Sportsrunner Digest and tune in to the Sportsrunner Spotlight as we both talk with another athlete and reveal the news that sports will be back at Rio Hondo College for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. We have this and more in the final episode of, The Sportsrunner!
NHLchatsports.com

Sunday Habs Headlines: Discussions ongoing for third-round cross-border series

Hearing from @IIHFHockey delegates here in Riga that at the Congress meetings today (which included NHL representatives) there has been significant progress made on securing an agreement for NHL players to take part in the 2022 Winter Olympics. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) June 5, 2021. The Sarnia Sting made goaltender...
MusicStereogum

Porridge Radio – “Happy In A Crowd” (Love Of Everything Cover)

The UK’s ethereal Porridge Radio are back with another single to follow their long thread of miscellaneous material, including the disco ballad “7 Seconds,” the beautiful collaboration with Lala Lala “Good For You,” and the emotional holiday song “The Last Time I Saw You (O Christmas).” “Happy In A Crowd,” their newest and probably most dismal single yet, is out now.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Alexander Wolfe Didn't Know He'd Be Leaving WWE When Imperium Split Happened

WWE is in cost-cutting mode, and an integral part of two big factions in recent years was a casualty. Axel Tischer, formerly Alexander Wolfe, was seeing his contract come up with the company, and instead of a renegotiation period he was informed that it'd just lapse. When speaking to Fightful days after the situation, he opened up about how he was feeling.
Sportschatsports.com

Jets appear to have lost their way

Club needs to flip the script after Friday's lacklustre loss. I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Johnny Gargano Recalls How Match With Andrade Was His Breakout Point

Current NXT superstar Johnny Gargano recently sat down for an episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker to promote the upcoming NXT PPV TakeOver: In Your House. During the interview Gargano was asked about his past experiences from NXT TakeOver events. “Obviously DIY vs. The Revival holds a special place...
MLBDallas News

Tuesday’s TV/Radio listings (June 1)

See Tuesday’s TV/Radio listings below. MLB: Rangers at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan. To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.