Philadelphia, PA

COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON INTRODUCES BILL REFORMING MINOR CURFEW LAW

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(PHILADELPHIA) May 27, 2021 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At Large) introduced a bill reforming Philadelphia’s minor curfew law. The changes include simplifying the curfew times to make them easier to understand, removing all punitive fines, and changing the requirements that young people must be taken to a police district. Councilmember Gilmore Richardson has been working closely with the Office of Children and Families, the Department of Human Services, and the Philadelphia Police Department to reform curfew requirements and establish evening resource centers, safe spaces where minors who violate curfew can be taken to be connected to support services.

#Department Of Justice#Criminal Justice#Criminal Violence#Police Violence#Councilmember#Curfew Requirements#Commissioner Kimberly Ali#Simplifying Times#Gun#Criminal Activity#Minors
