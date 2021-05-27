A 15-Minute Hum-Sa Kriya Meditation With Alan Finger
Kriya yoga is all about purifying your consciousness, says ISHTA yoga founder Alan Finger, and from there, meditation becomes easy. “You’re able to sit and do nothing, which is remarkable,” he says. “Because when you’re doing nothing, you’re actually tuning in to unbound, universal intelligence. That’s when inspiration, intuition, and insight come to us.” This meditation will help you access samadhi—or total absorption in meditation and the state of oneness.www.yogajournal.com