In Greene County district court Justin Ray Lopez, 22, of Jefferson was sentenced May 5 to up to six years in prison after he changed his plea to guilty on drug-related charges. He was sentenced to five years in prison on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and on a charge of failure to affix tax stamp; the two prison terms are concurrent. He was fined $750 with a $112.50 surcharge on each charge; the fines and surcharges were suspended. Lopez was sentenced to one year in prison on a charge of possession of marijuana- second offense. The prison term is consecutive to the other two terms. He was fined $315 with a $47.25 surcharge, not suspended. The court ruled Lopez is unable to pay restitution for his court appointed attorney’s fees or court costs. A charge of child endangerment was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Adria Kester)