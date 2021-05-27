The Crew hopes to be fully fit with all options available after three-week break

We continue our review of the past Everton season, in which each department will be recapped and rated. Next up: the wingers/wide midfielders. The winger position has been Everton’s Achilles’ heel for the past several seasons now. Since the likes of Steven Pienaar (and Kevin Mirallas and Gerard Deulofeu if you’re feeling bold), Everton have struggled to find a consistent and creative wide-midfielder. We wanted to take a look at Everton’s wingers from this past season and see if they have what it takes to break the Blues’ ongoing curse or if some (ample) transfer window magic is needed.