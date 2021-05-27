Eagles add former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell to front office

With the 2021 NFL Draft now in the books and teams having a better idea of what their needs are going forward, more moves are expected as rookie minicamp wraps around the league and OTAs rapidly approach. Some will be headline-grabbers that send shockwaves throughout the league, while others are done to tweak rosters for depth. The latter is what the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles have in mind with their latest agreement -- one that sends cornerback Josiah Scott to the Eagles in exchange for cornerback Jameson Houston and a sixth-round pick in 2023, the two teams announced on Tuesday.