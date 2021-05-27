Eagles add former Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell to front office

newsbreak-logo
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell as a personnel executive. Caldwell spent the past eight years in Jacksonville, which had one winning season in that span. In his new role with the Eagles, Caldwell will contribute to evaluating the team while also assisting with both the pro scouting and college scouting process. The Eagles also promoted Catherine Raîche to vice president of football operations and Ameena Soliman to pro scout. In other changes to the football operations department, Brandon Brown and Ian Cunningham both were named director of player personnel.

