Motorists are advised that a long-term pipe replacement project continues on Route 4001 (Little Pine Creek Road) in Pine and Cummings Townships, Lycoming County. May 10 through May 14, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., Little Pine Creek Road will be closed to thru traffic between Route 287 in Pine Township and Route 44 in Cummings Township. A PennDOT maintenance crew will be replacing cross pipes in various locations between the Little Pine Camp Area Road in Cummings Township and English Run Road in Pine Township.