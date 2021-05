Jets coach Robert Saleh said he is hopeful that safety Marcus Maye will have a new long-term contract soon. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for what they’re going through,” Saleh said of Maye and his agent. “You guys know my philosophy. I think these kids have earned the right to ask for whatever they can, especially when they do things the right way like he has. [General manager] Joe [Douglas] and his staff are working relentlessly to get something done. We go with it and we support him all around the organization.”