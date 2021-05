My Hero Academia dived into the origins of All For One's mysterious new assassin with the newest chapter of the series. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi has kicked off the Final Act of the series, and it's been a whole new kind of My Hero Academia. Knowing that All For One and Tomura Shigaraki would be on the hunt for One For All, Izuku Midoriya has now left U.A. Academy and is now fighting on his own with some far support from Endeavor and the other top heroes. But things took a far deadlier turn with the previous chapter.