Even moderate consumption of alcohol is associated with adverse affects on the brain, according to a new study of over 25,000 participants which calls for existing “low-risk” drinking guidelines to be revised.While binge drinkers and individuals with high blood pressure and BMI may be more susceptible, the study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, found “no safe dose of alcohol for the brain.”Scientists, including Anya Topiwala from the University of Oxford, assessed the health profiles of 25,378 individuals from the UK Biobank – a database designed to help researchers understand the link diseases have with genetic and environmental factors.They assessed...