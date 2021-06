Emily Blunt isn’t holding back when sharing her feelings about the juggernaut that is the superhero genre. She recently said it has “been exhausted” when catching up with Howard Stern (via Insider). The Mary Poppins Returns actress noted that the genre has permeated not just through film, but through television as well. “We are inundated—it’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well. It’s not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested,” she admitted.