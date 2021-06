This year’s Chamber of Commerce community service award winner is McCook Clinic. McCook Clinic has been providing healthcare to the community and region since 1944, according to the nomination. “ Today, McCook Clinic is nationally recognized as a top-performing medical clinic in achieving the “Triple Aim” for its patients in terms of better care, better health and lower overall healthcare costs. The clinic is staffed by dedicated individuals many of whom have spent their entire careers serving McCook and the surrounding area.